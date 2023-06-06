Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1,109.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in DocuSign by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,224,000 after acquiring an additional 916,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.91. 955,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,090. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $92.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -117.49, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.96.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

