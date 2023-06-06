Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lennar by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Lennar by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 418,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 2.3 %

Lennar stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $116.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

