Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

MMC stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.98 and its 200-day moving average is $170.21. The company has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

