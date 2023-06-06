Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,173 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,720,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,569,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.