Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,587 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Stock Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

NEM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,126,006. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

