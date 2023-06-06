Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after buying an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $721,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $389,031,000 after purchasing an additional 58,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.67. The stock had a trading volume of 965,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,878. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.44. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

