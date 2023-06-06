Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 40,422 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,422 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,596,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,106. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

