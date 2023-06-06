Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 741 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.27. 1,341,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,362. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

