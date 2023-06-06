Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,232 shares of company stock valued at $19,770,094 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.73. The stock had a trading volume of 51,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $265.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.36 and its 200 day moving average is $244.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.57.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

