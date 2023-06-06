Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Trading Down 1.3%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.95. 24,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 39,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1672 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

