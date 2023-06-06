Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 3.8 %

FDP stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

