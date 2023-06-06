FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,975. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $143,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

