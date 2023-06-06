FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,975. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.
In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $143,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.
