GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $703,000 Position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,275 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.06% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,930,000. Mangrove Partners increased its position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 449,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 122,977 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RONI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. 269,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,303. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

