GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Reduces Stock Position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,333 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.08% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,908,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 765,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 470,408 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 423,308 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 101,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FSNB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. 39,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,481. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

