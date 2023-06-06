GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 38,070 Shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its stake in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,070 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.60% of Telesat worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSAT. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Telesat during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Telesat during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Telesat during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Telesat by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Telesat by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period.

Telesat Stock Up 0.9 %

TSAT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. 3,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. Telesat Corp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

About Telesat

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.25 million during the quarter. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 4.09%.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

