Gabelli Funds LLC Has $36.39 Million Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.99% of Ingles Markets worth $36,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $46,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

IMKTA stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.53. 39,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.32 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

