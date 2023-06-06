Gabelli Funds LLC Has $59.91 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $59,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

TXN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,127. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.64.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

