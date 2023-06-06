Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 15,914 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,914 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.88% of Herc worth $72,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 723.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 517,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,105,000 after acquiring an additional 454,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Herc by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,241,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 299,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Herc Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:HRI traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.33. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.30 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Herc Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.