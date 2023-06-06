Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 867,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $40,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $135,437,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,398,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,290,000 after acquiring an additional 931,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 593.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 700,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 599,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $54.86. 924,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

