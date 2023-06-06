Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 198,066 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198,066 shares during the period. PNM Resources comprises 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.86% of PNM Resources worth $77,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 171,711 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 991,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $9,447,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNM. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 120,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,351. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

