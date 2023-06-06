Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $67,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after acquiring an additional 440,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,998,000 after acquiring an additional 325,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,165,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,172,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.53. 461,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,218. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.10.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

