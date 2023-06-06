Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,512,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Evergy accounts for about 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $95,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after buying an additional 706,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,042,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,116,000 after buying an additional 648,994 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,034,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,815,000 after acquiring an additional 541,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,544. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 0.9 %

EVRG stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.73. The company had a trading volume of 439,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

