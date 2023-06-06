Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Franco-Nevada worth $41,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 113,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 49,613 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 621,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,939,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,595,000 after acquiring an additional 382,969 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $147.55. 141,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,534. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.41 and its 200 day moving average is $143.93. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

