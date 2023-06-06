Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,947 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $17,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 90.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Avangrid by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 75,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

See Also

