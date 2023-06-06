Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $16.68 Million Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.29% of QuidelOrtho worth $16,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QDEL stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,818. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.29. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About QuidelOrtho

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.