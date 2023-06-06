Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $21.19 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after buying an additional 446,839 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after buying an additional 434,996 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,982,000 after buying an additional 401,914 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,198,000 after buying an additional 354,202 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA traded down $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.67. 417,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,529. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

