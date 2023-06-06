Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $31.99 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $31,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.6 %

ROK stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.33. 212,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,714. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,701 shares of company stock worth $481,727 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

