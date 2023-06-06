Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 215,812 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,812 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.07% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $15,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 636,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 780.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 102,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 90,924 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAIN. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 2.0 %

HAIN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 266,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,687. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.