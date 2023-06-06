Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 89,059 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,059 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.06% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $24,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HY stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.94. 17,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $908.45 million, a P/E ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $57.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently -95.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HY shares. StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

