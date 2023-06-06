Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,291 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.52% of Valvoline worth $29,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Valvoline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. 3,290,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,439. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

