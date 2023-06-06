Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Position Lessened by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,930,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,035 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $99,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $43,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

GLPI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 243,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,623. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $42.71 and a one year high of $55.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

