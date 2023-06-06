Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $359.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IT opened at $343.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total value of $239,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,205.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total transaction of $239,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,205.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,209 shares of company stock worth $2,298,608. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

