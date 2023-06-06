Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Gencor Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GENC opened at $14.20 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

