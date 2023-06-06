General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Lowered by Natixis

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 721,390 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $28,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 1.0 %

General Motors stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. 1,654,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,717,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.