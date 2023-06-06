Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.02

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.02 and last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 18194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $281,352.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

