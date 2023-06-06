GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $35.40, but opened at $45.44. GitLab shares last traded at $44.09, with a volume of 4,343,739 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Needham & Company LLC cut GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

Institutional Trading of GitLab

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 843,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,239.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 843,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at $1,441,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 373,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 151,926 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 39.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $29,884,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in GitLab by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 53,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Trading Up 23.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of -0.28.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.