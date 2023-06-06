Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $15.01. 38,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 14,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $46.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 1,889.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 243,665 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 375.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000.

Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF Company Profile

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

