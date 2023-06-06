Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 37,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 104,655 shares.The stock last traded at $42.13 and had previously closed at $42.35.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,324,300,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $439,000.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.