Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director Buys $211,662.10 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director James Monroe III bought 184,054 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $211,662.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,115,790 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,158.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Monroe III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, James Monroe III bought 97,338 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $107,071.80.

On Monday, May 15th, James Monroe III bought 75,175 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,175.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, James Monroe III purchased 708,863 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $701,774.37.

On Tuesday, May 9th, James Monroe III purchased 3,000,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $2,910,000.00.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of Globalstar stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,550. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 84.76% and a negative net margin of 138.36%. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 233,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 446,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globalstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

