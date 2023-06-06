Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on July 13th

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Good Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of GOOD stock opened at GBX 190 ($2.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 188.83. Good Energy Group has a 1 year low of GBX 143.50 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 297 ($3.69).
