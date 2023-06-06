Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on July 13th

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Good Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Good Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of GOOD stock opened at GBX 190 ($2.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 188.83. Good Energy Group has a 1 year low of GBX 143.50 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 297 ($3.69).

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

