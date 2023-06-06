Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Shares Down 16.7%

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating) shares traded down 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 136,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 64,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Granada Gold Mine Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.62.

About Granada Gold Mine

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Granada property, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

