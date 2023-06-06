Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Trading Down 7.1%

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 11,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 63,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

In other news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,779.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 10,766 shares of company stock worth $60,937 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 121.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 3,804,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,010 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth $242,000.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

