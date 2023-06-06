Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Gap Up to $50.93

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.93, but opened at $52.24. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $52.71, with a volume of 4,147 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $639.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, Director Steven D. Edwards acquired 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,723.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Steven D. Edwards purchased 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $183,723.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $25,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $89,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

