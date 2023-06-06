Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Gap Down to $6.01

Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $5.80. Grindr shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 399 shares traded.

Grindr Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grindr Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRND. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grindr in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Grindr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grindr during the first quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindr during the first quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grindr during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

