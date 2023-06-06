Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $95.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.09.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $83.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $127,543.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,915.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,289 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after acquiring an additional 882,514 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,577,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,467,000 after acquiring an additional 276,477 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,817,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,158,000 after acquiring an additional 99,592 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,812,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,420,000 after purchasing an additional 286,998 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.