Haiping Dun Sells 37,500 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Haiping Dun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $452,250.00.

NASDAQ ACMR traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $533.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.13. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

ACMR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ACM Research by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after buying an additional 458,096 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

