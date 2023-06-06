Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 104 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.71 on Tuesday, hitting $308.16. 897,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,843. The company has a market cap of $194.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.