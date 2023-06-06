Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 350,682 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,682 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG stock remained flat at $24.91 during trading on Tuesday. 10,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.1223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

