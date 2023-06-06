Harspring Capital Management LLC Purchases 31,500 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. LendingClub makes up approximately 5.0% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned about 2.09% of LendingClub worth $19,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in LendingClub by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in LendingClub by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in LendingClub by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

LendingClub Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. 1,193,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LendingClub news, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at $50,313.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,407 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

Featured Stories

