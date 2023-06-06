Harspring Capital Management LLC Purchases 84,500 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the quarter. IAC accounts for 13.9% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $53,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of IAC by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of IAC by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on IAC from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on IAC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

IAC Stock Performance

IAC traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 270,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,621. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.12. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. As a group, analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

